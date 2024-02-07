CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football coaching staff continues to be in a state of flux. The last assistant to depart is outside linebacker's coach Charlie Bullen, who spent just one season on the Illini staff after being spending 11 seasons in the NFL including four with the Arizona Cardinals.

Bullen is now headed back to the professional ranks. The New York Giants announced on Wednesday the addition of Bullen to its staff, where he will coach the edge rushers His departure leaves Bret Bielema with three vacant assistant coaching positions to fill.

In addition to the outside linebacker job, Bielema must fill the wide receivers and inside linebacker positions. Wide receivers coach George McDonald departed for Ole Miss, while linebacker coach Andy Buh was fired.

Bielema recently announced the hiring of defensive backs coach David Gibbs, who replaces the fired Antonio Fenelus. It's the second consecutive season that Bielema's staff was gutted after former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters accepted the head coaching position at Purdue and took two Illini assistants with him to West LaFayettte.

In his lone season at Illinois, Bullen helped coach Seth Coleman earn All-Big Ten honorable mention. Coleman ranked second in the Big Ten with 6.0 sacks during conference games.