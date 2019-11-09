WLB Jake Hansen is out with an undisclosed injury and didn't make the trip to East Lansing.

Illinois will play without one of its top defenders on Saturday as look to gain bowl eligibility with a win over Michigan State.

Hansen was named one of 12 semifinalists for the prestigious Butkus Award on Monday. He leads all of college football in forced fumbles with 7 and is fifth in the Big Ten in tackles.

“We left three players at home. Dominic Stampley, Jake Hansen, and Oluwole Betiku,” said head coach Lovie Smith. “All those guys hopefully will be ready to go next week but they won’t play today.”

The Illini are also missing junior wide receiver Ricky Smalling, who left the Wisconsin game with an injury in week 7.

Hansen had one of his best games in Orange & Blue during the Illini's 24-23 upset over No. 6 Wisconsin that sparked Illinois' current three-game winning streak. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after two forced fumbles against the Badgers led Illinois to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history.

Sophomore Khalan Tolson is expected to get the start at weakside linebacker in place of Hansen. Freshman Shammond Cooper could also see some playing time. Tolson has played in seven games, mostly on special teams, and has five tackles.