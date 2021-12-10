BREAKING: Illini land transfer quarterback Tommy Devito
Illinois picked up a commitment from former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito. A graduate transfer, Devito announced his commitment to the Fighting Illini on Friday night on his Twitter account.
