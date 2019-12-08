Getting there is the easy part for the Illini, who make a bowl appearance for the first time since 2014 and just the sixth time this century. Staying there is even tougher, considering Illinois reached back-to-back bowl games only once since a run of five straight bowl berths ended in 1992. Getting to a bowl game is part of the growing process, but the Illini don’t have much of a history of stringing them together. Lovie is talking about a conference title someday, and his Illini must first show us there’s some staying power with his team.

“The goal is to become Big Ten champs,’’ Lovie said. “Our program will eventually get there. In the meantime, we’re going to keep building. It’s a process we’re going through. Part of the process is a bowl season. We won’t apologize for six wins. We’re excited.’’

Yet with an impending bowl berth, the Illini were moving in the right direction.

There was also time to watch that Big Ten Conference championship game on TV. That’s the real goal, Lovie said, not an appearance in the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., against homestanding California Bears. The underlying thought was someday this Illini program that’s slowly built some momentum will get there someday to that championship game.

CHAMPAIGN – Lovie Smith was busy these last few days while hosting a recruiting weekend. As part of the relationship building, the Illini football coach was able to show off the Smith Football Center and an Illini program awaiting a bowl berth.

The question now is if a trip to the Bay Area for a middling bowl will stir the Illini fan base and the recruits enough to get Lovie and Illinois over the hump. After sliding backwards into a bowl game, the Illini want to finish with the program’s first winning record since the Zooker’s staff won the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in San Francisco to end the 2011 season before breaking up for new jobs.

A bowl berth is the first step toward relevancy for the Illini under Lovie, who seemed another loss or two away from getting the axe in mid-season, but is it moving the needle for a fan base that’s suffered through years of ineptitude?

“We want to be in a bowl game every year and have our program to where it’s more than (just getting a bowl bid),’’ Lovie said. “But in 2019, that’s exactly where we want to be.’’

Illinois’ active Bay Area alumni group is the second largest in the nation, the largest outside of the Chicago group. So, there’s a chance to draw a crowd out west if the Illini can tap into that market. But it’s also important to gauge the interest of fans here back on home ground, where the attendance has been dwindling.

It’s important to win this game to finish above .500 and build some momentum heading into next season.

“The best team I think we’ll have in a long time is this one we have coming back next season,’’ Lovie said. “But there’s big difference between being 6-7 and 7-6.’’

It’s also paramount for a program that heading into bowl season with a two-game losing streak, including a decisive loss on Senior Day to rival Northwestern. Fortunately for the Illini, they didn’t need the win to clinch a bowl berth, but the loss threw cold water on what would have been a feel-good moment for Illinois.

Like Lovie said, it’s all about momentum.

Illinois lost that momentum quickly after most of those recent bowl trips. When John Mackovic left for Texas and Lou Tepper inherited the job, the Illini kept making bowl trips in the early 1990s but eventually slipped into mediocrity. Ron Turner came along and recruited a start quarterback and another guy, a tight end named Josh Whitman. That team surprised Michigan with a rally at The Big House and finished with a blowout win in a Fort Lauderdale bowl in 1999. Two years later, the Illini were Big Ten champs and playing in the Sugar Bowl.

But two years later, the Illini were 1-11, and Turner was gone after a 3-8 the following year. He was replaced by Zook, who miraculously guided the Illini to the Rose Bowl berth in the 2007 season, but his team failed to earn a bowl berth the following season and didn’t get back to another bowl until 2010. By 2011, he was targeted as a casualty by wacky athletics director Mike Thomas.

Then came Tim Beckman and Bill Cubit, then Lovie. And here we are, sitting at a point where Illini fans wonder if this is the next one-and-done or the start of some long-standing success.

Whitman is now the boss, but let’s not give him the opportunity of an I-told-you-so. Whitman was already doing some reconnaissance on the coaching job market, according to a media report that linked Whitman to Cincinnati. Apparently, he was trying to gauge the interest in Bearcats coach Luke Fickell. Then Lovie won four straight games to put the Illini in a bowl game, extend his life expectancy in Cham-bana and provide a spark for a program that was on the fence two months ago.

Whitman enjoyed spreading the news about the first postseason appearance by football or basketball in his four years on the job, because the NIT doesn’t count for any real Illini fan.

“Being happy doesn’t mean we’re satisfied,’’ Whitman said. “We have bigger goals. It means we’re progressing. We made the next step t continue to pursue our goals. I was really pleased with the way they came together.

“We needed to get back into the bowl business. We knew that for a long time.’’

Lovie will try to turn success on the field into success in recruiting, even if the Illini winning streak may have been too late to make a big splash for the class of 2020. It’s about showing graduate transfers this is a spot where you can win.

Lovie will fight history and try to make the Illini a steady player in bowl season. The first step is getting to a bowl game. Lovie accomplished that, but stringing them together was difficult for his predecessors.