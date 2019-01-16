Daishen Nix Matt Moreno/GOAZCATS.com

We are nearing our annual winter refresh of the Rivals rankings. In this week's edition of Bossi's Best I wanted to take a look at some players who could be in line to get a bump in star level, make a nice move up or flat out crash the rankings. I've chosen 10 players (six from 2019 and four from 2020) to spotlight in advance of the rankings refresh that will take place the week of Jan. 28. Players are listed by how they are currently ranked and then alphabetical order for those that are looking to enter the rankings.



Why he is on the rise: Because of some movement of other players to the class of 2019 to 2020 earlier this winter, Nix has already been climbing from the low 40s. But, he's in the argument for top point guard in the class. He is a big point guard, has outstanding feel, makes plays on both ends and is a lock to move to five-star status.

Recruitment: Arizona, Arizona State, Gonzaga, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma, TCU, Washington, West Virginia and many others have offered.



*****

Why he is on the rise: Skill, size and added aggression and consistency on the offensive end have been the hallmarks of Williamson's game this winter. He's already ranked highly and that leaves a little less space to climb, but he's made a strong case for a bump from four to five stars.

Recruitment: Signed with Louisville.



*****

Why he is on the rise: It's hard to see Nnaji's size, skill, mobility and ability to stretch the floor as a jump shooter and not believe he needs a bump. Yes, he could still be more physical and aggressive, but the tools to one day play at the highest level are all there and, like Williamson, he's pushing hard for five-star status.

Recruitment: Committed to Arizona.



*****

Why he is on the rise: Sibley is a fit for the way the game is moving. He can play the four, where he's got good skill, athleticism and ability to shoot. Once he adds more weight, he'll also be a candidate to play some minutes as a small-ball five man who can trail and nail jumpers on the offensive end.

Recruitment: One of the most heavily recruited 2020 forwards in the Midwest, Sibley has offers from Arizona State, Clemson, Florida, Georgetown, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Marquette, Minnesota, Rutgers, Syracuse, USC, Virginia Tech and others.



*****

Why he is on the rise: Today's game is about skill and versatility, and Enaruna has proven to have both. He can play as a big wing, or you can play him as a face-up four man in a smaller lineup. He didn't come to the United States from the Netherlands until midyear last season, and added exposure has helped his cause quite a bit.

Recruitment: Creighton, Grand Canyon, Illinois, Kansas and Texas Tech are among his offers.



*****

Why he is on the rise: Maker looks like a potential game-changer. After a few years out of the spotlight in Canada and recovering from various injuries he's come back on the scene with a vengeance. He can shoot from deep, handles the ball very well for a big man and has tremendous size. Maker is pushing for at least the top 10 - and perhaps top five - in 2020.

Recruitment: Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, UCLA and USC are among those who have reached out.



*****

Why he is on the rise: A Russian import, Zakharov has made waves. He's got size, he's got skill, he's athletic and he can really move. He'll enter the rankings as a four-star prospect and could push for an initial ranking somewhere near 2019's top 50.

Recruitment: Signed with Gonzaga.



*****

Why he is on the rise: Seabron has impressed this winter because of size and athleticism. He's a quick ball-handler who can get downhill in a hurry and he's got the potential to become a defensive stopper at the point, shooting guard and small forward positions at the college level.

Recruitment: Committed to NC State.



*****

Why he is on the rise: I remember getting a brief glimpse of this guy in the summer and thinking he could be something. This winter he's impressed both of my coworkers, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald, with his relentless, never-take-the-foot-off-the-gas style of play. He's going to make a strong debut in the 2020 rankings.

Recruitment: Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, St. John's, TCU, Xavier, Wichita State and others have offered.



*****