1. CALEB LOHNER

Current offers: Brigham Young, Baylor, Kansas State, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and TCU Why he’ll take off: I get it. Lohner is already ranked in 2020’s top 30 and that means we see him as an elite-level prospect. While we may feel that way about him at Rivals.com, his recruitment is still relatively quiet - at least outside of his home state of Texas - in relation to his talent. His Basketball Means More team will get a lot of exposure at the Under Armour Challenge in Atlanta this weekend, and if he proves to be the skilled and athletic 6-foot-8 wing he’s looked to be in the past, national offers will rain down from the scholarship gods.

2. DONOVAN WILLIAMS

Donovan Williams Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

Current offers: Tulsa, SMU, Kansas State, DePaul, Miami, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, San Diego and others Why he’ll take off: For the most part, Williams has been hiding out in plain sight. The lanky 6-foot-5 wing plays for a high-profile summer team in Houston Hoops. And though he has earned some acclaim playing in Nike’s EYBL, it wasn’t until more recently his name started to ring out with college coaches. He’s got size and skill, and while he’ll be playing alongside big-time talents like Tyrese Maxey, De’Vion Harmon and Chris Harris, high-level coaches will be watching him with more of a purpose at Nike’s Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., than they did the last time they were out in April.

3. K.D. JOHNSON

Current offers: Seton Hall, Presbyterian, James Madison and North Florida Why he’ll take off: Playing with Atlanta-based Game Elite Black, Johnson is emerging as a big-time athlete and relentless point guard who attacks on both ends. He can score at the rim, pushes things in transition and appears to be primed to emerge as one of the top 2020 guards in the Southeast.

4. JAYLEN FORBES

Jalen Forbes Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

Current offers: Murray State Why he’ll take off: Coaches always need shooters, and Forbes has the tools to emerge as one of the better ones in the South. I’m pretty surprised that he hasn’t attracted more high-major offers with the way he scored for the Mississippi Express in the EYBL during the spring. If he goes out and puts up big numbers again in July, though, his size, instincts and ability to put up numbers in bunches will be too much to ignore.

5. JAHARI LONG

Current offers: Wichita State, Minnesota, Rice, VCU, College of Charleston and Louisiana Tech Why he’ll take off: A tough and aggressive point guard who can score or run a team, Long is another player whose recruitment has just started to take off. Coaches who do the homework to find Houston-based Cooz Elite’s 16U team are going to be impressed and want to get involved if he keeps up what has been a strong spring. There are currently a few Houston-area guards ranked above Long in 2020, but he may be on his way to passing them up.

6. DONTAIE ALLEN

Dontaie Allen

Current offers: Purdue, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky, Dayton, Xavier, Illinois State, Northern Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, IUPUI and Winthrop Why he’ll take off: The word might already be out on Allen, but things can still pick up even more. Like Caleb Lohner, he’ll be playing in Under Armour’s Atlanta event this week and will get a level of exposure to large groups of college coaches that he’s not yet received. Heck, we’ll really get our first good look at a big, high-scoring wing that has really intrigued us.

7. YURI COLLINS

Yuri Collins Jon Lopez / Nike

Current offers: Missouri, DePaul, Loyola, SMU, Missouri State, Saint Louis, SIU Edwardsville Why he’ll take off: What most don’t understand about Collins is that he’s one of the last of a dying breed: the pure point guard. Pound for pound, you won’t find a tougher player in the country. Collins won’t be playing 100 percent, and is likely going to need shoulder surgery after the summer, but he’s a leader and a true distributor. When coaches look beyond the numbers they are going to fall in love with him. Something about him says he’ll lead a mid-major to a high-profile upset win at some point in an NCAA Tournament if high majors pass on him.

8. JACOB GERMANY

Current offers: TCU and Mercer, with interest from Kansas State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Why he’ll take off: The Oklahoma big man is still relatively known outside of his home state and the Midwest, but I’d bet on that changing during July. Playing for Team Griffin, look for him to show good athleticism, a nice level of skill and loads of upside. I’m not sure he’s an out-of-the-box, ready-to-contribute high major as a freshman, but long term he’s got all the tools to be a nice piece.

9. ISAIAH RIVERA

Isaiah Rivera Jon McNamara/Rivals.com

Current offers: New Mexico, St. John’s, Loyola and Drake Why he’ll take off: Last summer, 2019 point guard D.J. Carton saw his recruitment start to take off while playing for the independent Quad City Elite program. I’m not saying that the 6-foot-5 wing is going to end up a five-star prospect like Carton has developed into, but with his size, balanced game, scoring and upside I can definitely see Rivera turning into a nationally ranked player and a high-major target.

10. JALEN WILLIAMS