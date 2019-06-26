*****

Who needs to keep him home? Miami The competition: Barnes has a final eight, but Florida State, Kansas, Ohio State and Oregon look to be the biggest competition. Why he’s so important? Barnes is a top 10 player from the Miami area who could give the Hurricanes a multiple position playmaker on both ends of the floor unlike any they’ve had in quite some time. The Hurricanes have done well finding and developing talent, but they’d love to send a message by landing an impact guy such as Barnes from their own back yard.

*****

Who needs to keep him home? Texas The competition: Auburn, Baylor, LSU, North Carolina, Mempis, Texas Tech and others. Why he’s so important? We aren’t just talking about keeping a kid in his home state when we talk about the high-flying Brown and Texas; we are talking about Shaka Smart and the Horns trying to keep a kid in his own city. Brown attends high school roughly 12 miles from UT, he has been on campus many times and is the kind of impact athlete who could do wonders.

*****

Who needs to keep him home? Illinois The competition: Arizona, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon and many others. Why he’s so important? The Illini and Brad Underwood are likely going to have to replace the biggest in-state star they’ve landed, Ayo Dosunmu, after this season. Miller is a high-scoring, impact guard who is from the same high school and summer program (Mac Irvin Fire) that produced Dosunmu. On top of that, Miller is originally from Peoria, a city that used to be a major feeder for Illinois.

*****

Who needs to keep him home? Mississippi The competition: Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, UCLA and many more. Why he’s so important? Brakefield has been away from his home in Mississippi for a few years now, but getting him home is vitally important for Kermit Davis and his staff. Brakefield’s inside-out game would be a good fit for the Rebels, and he would help speed up their rise in the SEC. He’s been a priority target from day one, and it would really sting to lose him.

*****

Who needs to keep him home? Missouri The competition: Duke, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State and more. Why he’s so important? First of all, Fletcher’s athleticism and ability to bulk up and be a power wing would appear to be a perfect fit for Cuonzo Martin. Also, Martin has had ample time to work Fletcher, who is a kid from St. Louis, a city that Martin knows well. Fletcher could be vitally important to the Tigers' long-term success. The bluebloods have now come calling, and Martin has shown in the past that he can fend them off. Keeping Fletcher home would make a major statement.

*****

Keon Johnson (https://rivals.com)

Who needs to keep him home? Tennessee The competition: Ohio State and Virginia Why he’s so important? Rick Barnes has built the Tennessee program in his vision and turned it into an SEC power. He’s done so by hitting on overlooked recruits and is now starting to mix in more highly regarded prospects. If the Vols want to be here to stay, they need to land in-state talent such as Johnson.

*****

Who needs to keep him home? Pittsburgh The competition: Arizona, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State and more. Why he’s so important? His brother, Cameron Johnson, who was just taken in the first round of the NBA Draft by Phoenix, began his career at Pitt. Johnson could be a day one difference-maker with his jump shooting and size on the wing. Jeff Capel has already done a nice job of improving Pitt’s talent level and a turnaround is in progress. Landing Johnson would be a significant development, considering the competition.

*****

Who needs to keep him home? Vanderbilt The competition: Florida, Iowa State, Memphis, Mississippi, NC State and Tennessee, among others. Why he’s so important? Jerry Stackhouse is looking to bring an impact talent to Nashville in his first recruiting class and Murrell would fit the bill. He’s an explosive athlete, loves to attack the rim and would bring an jolt of energy to the Commodores' backcourt. Oh yeah, Vandy recently hired the Memphis native’s former high school coach, Faragi Phillips, as an assistant coach. So yes, they had better land Murrell.

*****

Who needs to keep him home? Virginia Tech The competition: Maryland, NC State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia and more. Why he’s so important? Mike Young and his staff are looking to make a major score in their first year, and landing a stud forward like Coleman would do the trick. Coleman is rugged and tough, plays the three and the four, and has been chased by many strong programs in ACC country. The intelligent and athletic four-star would be a heck of a way to start off a first recruiting class.

*****