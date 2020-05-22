News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 18:28:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Bobby Roundtree: "I want to show everybody that anything is possible"

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

CHAMPAIGN – It’s the question asked in nearly every job interview, a search for what’s inside a person and what can be expected. There’s always a reason to see if this guy has something that everyo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}