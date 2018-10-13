The game was essentially over at halftime, with Purdue leading 29-7 and already acquiring over 400 total yards of offense while Illinois had gained just 187-yards.

These were the conditions the Illinois football team had to work with before they began arguably the most important game of the season against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.

Champaign – Homecoming weekend, 41,966 fans, a packed Block I student section and an opportunity to be above .500 in the Big Ten for the first time under Lovie Smith.

Purdue finished the game with 611 total yards, Illinois had 250-yards.

“Defensively, we’re just giving up too many big plays,” Smith said. “We didn’t play the ball well. We had opportunities on the field. Couple of good plays on their part, we let them get behind them.”

The Illinois defense had no answer for the Purdue air attack as quarterback David Blough picked apart Illinois for 377-passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 25-of-36 passing. Boilermakers receivers Isaac Zico and Rondale Moore were Blough’s most frequent targets down the field.

Zico had five catches for 127-yards and two touchdowns while Moore caught four passes for 101-yards and a touchdown.

“They’re pretty good players,” cornerback Cameron Watkins said. “But overall we just need to make sure we’re taking care of our responsibilities and handling what we need to handle defensive wise. We just didn’t play a good defensive game today.”

Both players gashed Illinois for big plays as Moore had a 60-yard reception that led to a Boilermakers touchdown. Zico caught a 49-yard pass to allow Purdue to tie the game at 7 a few snaps later in the first quarter. Zico then, essentially, ended the half with a 42-yard touchdown reception.

On the ground, the Illini were no better, giving up 227-yards. Boilermakers running back D.J. Knox rushed for 150-yards on only 17 carries.

“We just didn’t fit up a lot of the runs correctly,” linebacker Jake Hansen said. “We missed tackles, obviously. We missed a lot of tackles. I got to be better that way and fitting up the run basically.”

Despite the final score, the Illinois offense put the first points of the game on the board after quarterback A.J. Bush rushed for a 4-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The drive was set up by a 52-yard reception by running back Reggie Corbin.

After that score, the Illini went on to get outscored 46-0. Neither the pass or rush offense could break any ground on the Boilermakers. Bush passed for 170-yards and an interception while completing 12 of his 25 attempts. Bush struggled connecting with his receivers down the field all game.

“I’m very hard on myself, so I don’t know grade-wise. I don’t think I did what I would say is pretty good,” quarterback A.J. Bush said. “(I need to improve on) staying more relax, getting in the right checks, just playing ball.”

Illinois’ leading receiver was Corbin, who had the one reception for 52-yards on the second Illinois drive of the game. Behind him were wide receivers Trenard Davis and Sam Mays, whom had three catches for 44-yards and two catches for 37-yards, a piece.

The struggles in the pass game may come to no surprise, but the Illini couldn’t get any momentum on the ground, rushing for only 69-yards.

“They schemed us pretty good, they stacked the box, didn’t really give us the normal runs we normally had the last couple of weeks,” Bush said.

Corbin and Bush only gained 44-yards on 26 attempts combined and running back Mike Epstein didn’t receive a rushing attempt until there were 10 minutes left in the contest. That attempt was his only of the game, going for 10-yards. Epstein also caught two passes for 6-yards.

“We couldn’t get him involved,” Smith said.

Smith was adamant on saying a loss like this wouldn’t have any lingering effects on the remainder of the season.

“We’ve been in this too long. There’s a lot of disappointment on today and on this loss,” Smith said. “But that’s what you do. You have to react to what happened in the moment and then move on and that’s what we’re going to do. There’s going to be a new day tomorrow and a new game-week next week for Wisconsin.

“There’s going to be a lot of people that are going to be disappointed, we’re not going to be the only team that’s disappointed on today’s effort, but we want to be a part of that group that’s really disappointed in how we played today and come back next week.”