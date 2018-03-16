Moore is the second commitment for Illinois in the class of 2019, joining four-star Texas athlete Marquez Beason . He committed to Illinois while on campus in Champaign for an unofficial visit.

Illinois offered Moore last November. An Illinois fan growing up, Moore said he has a great relationship with the Illini coaching staff.



"The coaching staff has been great to me," he said. "It's close to home. I've always wanted to play for Illinois. When I was looking at other schools I would always compare them to Illinois. "

Moore said he had planned to visit Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue, and Notre Dame, but he likely won't take any other visits now that he's committed.

On his visit to Illinois on Friday, Moore got to watch a spring practice and get a feel for the new offense under coordinator Rod Smith. I was also his first time getting to meet tight ends coach Corey Patterson. The lead recruiter for Moore was offensive line coach Luke Butkus.

"Today was great," Moore said. "I got to meet some of the coaches that I had never met before, and it was nothing but positive."

Moore plays multiple positions at Bloomington. He started his junior season lined up at tight end and outside linebacker. However, once the starting quarterback went down with an ACL injury, Moore took over duties under center.



He passed for 857 yards and five touchdowns, ran for 95 yards and five touchdowns, and also had 17 catches for 139 yards and another TD.

Rod Smith is implementing a spread offensive with multiple sets, and Moore feels like he is a good fit for the scheme.

"In the new offense, they use an H-back kind of guy and that's what I played at my high school," Moore said. "I'll fit in real well there, and split out and catch passes as well."

With the commitment of Beason and Moore and strong interest from other top targets, Illinois appears to have some positive buzz on the recruiting trail. Moore said he wanted to jump on board.

"Other guys are buying in so I'm trying to help get the program back on top," he said. "I wanted to get it out of the way now so I could focus on my senior season."



