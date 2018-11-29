The Illinois volleyball team was selected as the No. 3 national seed in the 2018 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships. First serve against Eastern Michigan in the first round is set for 7 p.m Friday in Huff Hall

Champaign – Walking through the leafy sidewalks of Campustown isn’t quite the same for outside hitter Beth Prince, nowadays.

Several times a week, she can’t help but get recognized by complete strangers. Prince sees a “twinkle” in their eyes when they ask her about the season and they later congratulate her. Even her professors can’t help but express their appreciation for what the Illinois Volleyball team has accomplished so far this season.

This sort of treatment has translated over to social media as well for Prince and her teammates. Middle blocker Ali Bastianelli can’t scroll through her Twitter timeline without seeing the overwhelming support, herself, and the Illini are getting.

And then there’s head coach Chris Tamas, who can’t simply shop at the supermarket without getting spotted.

“Everyone’s respectful so it’s not too bad,” Tamas joked. “It’s been great and normally people just say ‘hey, nice job, coach and I’m really happy to see the team doing what they’re doing.’”

Getting stopped while picking up groceries is small in comparison to the number of texts he receives after a win.

“Probably the biggest one is I’m getting somewhere close to 100 text every win, especially with these last things,” Tamas said. “I try to respond to every one I can, so if I hit you a day late, I apologize. I try to get to everyone I can.”

It may be safe to say that this celebrity treatment around town is related to the fact that the Illini put together a 26-3 regular season record, a No.3 overall ranking in the country and a No.1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The most important of three accomplishments is the No.1 seed, which places the first two rounds of the tournament at Illinois’ home court, Huff Hall.

Prince is hoping for an electric atmosphere at Huff Hall when the Illini take the court to play first round opponent Eastern Michigan on Friday, Nov. 30.

“I love it when it’s packed in here. I love it when it’s loud,” Prince said. “And I’m really hoping and assuming the Spike Squad is going to be on it like they always are. I’m really excited and I think it’s going to be great.”

The week leading up the game doesn’t include any different preparation, according to Prince. This is the luxury being a No. 1 seed provides as the players can sleep in their own bed and practice on their own court.

Last year, the Illini didn’t have that luxury, having to fly to Seattle, Washington, for their opening round match in the NCAA Tournament.

The location and seeding aren’t the only difference between last year’s and this year’s postseason appearances. At this time a season ago, Illinois was just happy to have a chance to make a postseason run. This season, there's a target on its back, something Bastianelli feels has no effect on her team.

“We just have to take like we have this Big Ten season and that’s one game at a time,” Bastianelli said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We had a talk yesterday in practice and every team is going to come at us with their best and we should come at every team with our best just because it’s due and die now. Lose and you’re out and nobody wants to lose and everyone’s going to be playing their best volleyball.

“It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be a battle. The tournament’s always a battle. We’ve been tested so many times in the Big Ten that it’s really not going to matter for us. We’re just going to go out there and play like we have been all season.”