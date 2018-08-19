Adding front court talent is a priority for Illinois in the class of 2019, and one target of Brad Underwood and his staff is Jason Jitoboh from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights Christian.

The 6-foot-10, 260-pound center lists Illinois in his final 4, and he now has set an official visit for this fall. Orange and Blue News caught up with Jitoboh to get his take on the Fighting Illini.