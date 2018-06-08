Big man Jason Jitoboh adds Illinois offer
Illinois expanded its search for a big man in the class of 2019 with an offer to Jason Jitoboh from Chattanooga (TN) Hamilton Heights Christian.
Illinois has been tracking Jitoboh this spring running for Woodz Elite on the EYBL circuit, and they pulled the trigger with an offer this week.
