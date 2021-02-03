Bielema 'maximizing every angle' in building Illini roster
CHAMPAIGN – Give Bret Bielema the rules, and the Illinois football coach will go play. So when Bielema was hired in December, he let athletic director Josh Whitman know the new guy in town thinks ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news