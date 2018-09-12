CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Clay Webb

The top available interior lineman available in the 2019 class is a center and a rare five-star at that position. Webb has continually tested himself against the best since early in his prep career, and his game has steadily improved. He has not put himself out there as much, however, when it comes to the recruiting process. Expectations are that he will likely stay in-state, with Alabama looking like the destination. However, schools such as Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee can't be counted out just yet.

Putnam made the move from Chicago to Tampa midway through his high school career, but it did not hurt his recruitment at all. Now with 30 scholarship offers, Putnam goes into his senior season with a top five that suggests he will stay in the South for college. Auburn made that cut, and will host him for an official visit the weekend of Sept. 14. Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Georgia round out the top five, with the Seminoles the popular pick to win this battle.

We are already into three-star territory, showing the relative lack of depth that still is available for the taking at interior offensive line. The second center prospect to make this list, Sagapolu is the fifth-ranked prospect at his position. His offer list is not extensive, but it is power-packed with programs such as Arizona, Nebraska, Oregon and Utah highlighting the list. A final decision is not expected until January, however, so there is time for others to get involved.

Bell is a true interior lineman who is listed as a guard, but he has the versatility to play center if needed. While many of the prospects left uncommitted in the 2019 class keep their recruitments close to the vest, Bell has been very open about where things stand throughout. Alabama is the leader, but Auburn is in close pursuit and has scheduled a November official visit with the Georgia lineman. He has also made several visits to Florida, while Kentucky, Mississippi State and Missouri round out his top six.