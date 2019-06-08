News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-08 16:55:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Belgian wing Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk a late addition to Illini

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois got another late addition to its class of 2019 with the signing of forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk from Belgium. The 6-foot-7 wing joins Kofi Cockburn and Bernard Kouma as spring signees ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}