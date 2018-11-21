Ticker
Behind enemy lines: Northwestern

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Illinois looks to win back the Land of Lincoln Trophy by upsetting in-state rvival Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston. The Wildcats have won four straight in the series. Northwestern has won 6 of...

