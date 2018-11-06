Ticker
Behind enemy lines: Nebraska

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Nebraska returns to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday for a Big Ten West Division matchup with Illinois. The game will be televised on BTN with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT.

Nebraska enters the game at 2-7 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play, following a 36-31 loss at No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday. Nebraska has won four of five meetings with Illinois since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2011. Nebraska is a perfect 3-0 against the Illini in Lincoln.

Scott Frost, a former quarterback for the Huskers, took over his alma mater this season after guiding Central Florida it a perfect 13-0 record in 2017.

We caught up with Sean Callahan from Husker Online to get the inside scoop on Nebraska ahead of Saturday's game. . Follow Sean on Twitter @Sean_Callahan. Follow Husker Online @HuskerOnline.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers passes against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio.
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
