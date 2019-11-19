Behind enemy lines: Illinois @ Iowa
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Illinois travels to Iowa City on Saturday to face the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes in a pivotal Big Ten West match-up. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on BTN. owa met Illinois in Week 11 last year and recor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news