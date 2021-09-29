CHARLOTTE GAME NOTES | ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Illinois hosts the Charlotte 49ers from Conference USA on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. KIckoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT on BTN.

Charlotte enters the game holding a 3-1 record on the season, including a week 1 upset of Power 5 opponent Duke. Now in his 3rd season at Charlotte, head coach Will Healy has posted a 12-11 record at the school (8-5 C-USA).

Charlotte put up 559 yards of offense in its win last week over Middle Tennessee. Three players had 100-yard performances WR Grant DuBose (114 rec); WR Victor Tucker (108 rec); RB Calvin Camp (100 rush). QB Chris Reynolds threw for 339 yards and 4 TDs; rushed for a TD

Orange and Blue News caught up with Hunter Bailey from the Charlotte Observer to get the scoop on the 49ers ahead of Saturday's contest. Follow Hunter Bailey on Twitter @Hunter_Bailey45.