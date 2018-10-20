Badgers rush past Illinois, 49-20
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor rushed for 159 yards and Taiwan Deal ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as No. 23 Wisconsin took advantage of five first-half turnovers to rout Illinois 49-20 on Saturday.
Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which has won nine straight against Illinois (3-4, 1-3), had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles on the way to building a 28-10 halftime lead. Alex Hornibrook, coming off an awful outing in a loss at Michigan last week, threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Illinois turned Hornibrook’s second interception into a 10-yard scoring drive to make it 28-17 early in the third quarter, but Wisconsin countered with a pair of touchdowns to push the lead to 42-17.
The Badgers opened with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by Alec Ingold's 1-yard run. On the ensuing possession, linebacker T.J. Edwards returned an interception 28 yards to the Illinois 25-yard line and two plays later freshman Aron Cruickshank scored on a 23-yard jet sweep to put Wisconsin up 14-0.
Reggie Corbin scored on an 80-yard run for Illinois to cut the lead to 14-7.
An interception by 342-pound nose tackle Olive Sagapolu set up Wisconsin’s next score. Hornibrook hit Jake Ferguson for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.
The Badgers converted a fumble recovery into a 35-yard touchdown drive, culminating in Hornibrook’s 11-yard pass to Kyle Penniston.
Chase McClaughlin’s 52-yard field goal on the final play of the half made it 28-10.
STEAMROLLED
The Badgers racked up 545 yards of total offense, 357 coming from the running game. The Badgers averaged 6.6 yards per rush and picked up 20 first downs on the ground. All that prevented more long runs was 16 tackles from Illini strong safety Stanley Green. With linebacker Dele’ Harding out with an injury, walk-on Jimmy Marchese got the start at the SAM and was overwhelmed. Illinois displayed some of its worst tackling of the season. The Illini entered the game allowing 199 yards rushing per game, ranked No. 104 in the nation in rushing defense.
SELF-INFLICTED WOUNDS
Illinois continues to make the unforced errors that have become a staple of the program over the years. A penalty on freshman defensive tackle Calvin Avery for a hand to the face negated a big interception from Delano Ware on a tipped ball. Inability to take advantage of opportunities has also been a major issue. When Wisconsin punter Anthony Lotti fumbled a snap, the Illini weren’t aggressive enough and missed a great opportunity for a block. Lovie Smith opted for a 26-yard field goal try with Illinois trailing 42-17.
QUARTERBACK CONTROVERSY
There shouldn’t be much of a controversy this point. Freshman MJ Rivers relieved AJ Bush, and he should be the starter for the remainder of the season. AJ Bush doesn’t bring enough in the passing game to give Illinois a chance. He missed Ricky Smalling on an easy throw over the middle that should have resulted in a big play. While not spectacular, Rivers completed 7 of 13 passes for 80 yards and gave the offense a spark. Fans wanted to see Rivers get the start, and they were right.