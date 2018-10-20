MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor rushed for 159 yards and Taiwan Deal ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as No. 23 Wisconsin took advantage of five first-half turnovers to rout Illinois 49-20 on Saturday.

Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which has won nine straight against Illinois (3-4, 1-3), had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles on the way to building a 28-10 halftime lead. Alex Hornibrook, coming off an awful outing in a loss at Michigan last week, threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Illinois turned Hornibrook’s second interception into a 10-yard scoring drive to make it 28-17 early in the third quarter, but Wisconsin countered with a pair of touchdowns to push the lead to 42-17.

The Badgers opened with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by Alec Ingold's 1-yard run. On the ensuing possession, linebacker T.J. Edwards returned an interception 28 yards to the Illinois 25-yard line and two plays later freshman Aron Cruickshank scored on a 23-yard jet sweep to put Wisconsin up 14-0.

Reggie Corbin scored on an 80-yard run for Illinois to cut the lead to 14-7.

An interception by 342-pound nose tackle Olive Sagapolu set up Wisconsin’s next score. Hornibrook hit Jake Ferguson for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

The Badgers converted a fumble recovery into a 35-yard touchdown drive, culminating in Hornibrook’s 11-yard pass to Kyle Penniston.

Chase McClaughlin’s 52-yard field goal on the final play of the half made it 28-10.