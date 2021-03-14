OrangeandBlueNews - B1G Tourney: Illini top Ohio State for conference title

Andre Curbelo scored 16 points, including 4 straight on OT and grabbed 6 rebounds with 5 assists, Da’Monte Williams had 13 points and 3 steals, Trent Frazier added 10 points, but it was Giorgi Bezhanishvili who may have given Illinois the biggest surprise. Giorgi scored 12 points and grabbed 6 rebounds, including 9 straight during a stretch in the second half when Cockburn was on the bench with foul trouble.

Illinois is your Big Ten Tournament Champion after a thrilling overtime win over a very good Ohio State squad, 91-88 to hoist the trophy for the first time since 2005. Ayo Dosunmu, who was the tournament MVP, and Kofi Cockburn, who made the All-tournament team, had 16 each, but it was the other guys that got it done in this one.

Brackets are open in the NCAA Tourney Pick'em from Yahoo! Fantasy Sports. Join our group and fill out your brackets.

Illinois put 6 players in double figures to offset a huge 32-point game from Duane Washington, 22 from Justice Sueing, and 16 from CJ Walker. Washington made the all-tourney team as well as EJ Liddell, although Liddell struggled to a 3-16 shooting game in this one following his dislocated finger on Saturday.

Illinois led by as many as 17 points in the first half, at 27-10 as OSU made just 1 of their first 15 shots. The Buckeyes would come alive as the Illini battled foul trouble and made their final 7 shots of the first half and cut the lead to 5 at the break.

Illinois would lead by as many as 11 in the second half before OSU would make another run and actually take a lead at 67-65. The Buckeyes would lead for only 1:29 of the 45 minutes of game time and the Illini put it away from the foul line in overtime behind Curbelo, who scored 6 of the Illinois 14 overtime points.

The Illini now prepare to take on Drexel on Friday here in Indianapolis in a 1 v 16 matchup at Farmer Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 12:15 CT on TBS.