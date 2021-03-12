OrangeandBlueNews - B1G Tourney: Illini cruise past Rutgers to advance to semifinals

Illinois advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2010 with a dominant 90-68 win over Rutgers in the Quarterfinal round of the Big Ten tournament. Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points and dished out 6 assists with 5 rebounds, while Kofi Cockburn had 18 points and 12 rebounds for his 15th double double of the season.

While the two stars were huge, the Illini also got some great production from the supporting cast, as 5 other players scored 7 or more points. Freshman Adam Miller scored 12 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, Da’Monte Williams added 9 points, while Trent Frazier and Jacob Grandison had 8 apiece. Even Freshman Andre Curbelo scored 7 points after playing just 2 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. That depth will serve them well moving forward in this tournament and the NCAA tourney.

The Illini got off to a great start on the defensive end and turned offense into defense early as Rutgers struggled with turnovers. The fans in the stands energized the Illini and they bolted to a 9-0 lead and extended that lead to 19 at the break on a Trent Frazier jumper at the horn. Rutgers would make a charge and cut into the lead, but Illinois would dominate the glass, outrebounding Rutgers 44-18, including 17 offensive rebounds and pull away from the Knights, leading by as many as 28 points down the stretch.