Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-21 00:19:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ayo Dosunmu: Illini have "unfinished business"

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Columnist

CHAMPAIGN – It seems like the only smart decision, but sometimes the smart decision isn’t always the decision made. So when Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu announced in a flashy video that he would be ret...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}