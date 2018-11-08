Former five-star Ayo Dosunmu as advertised in season opener
CHAMPAIGN – Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was asked at Media Day in October about the play of freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu in practice. He gave a simple answer.“As advertised”It took one game fo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news