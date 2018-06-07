Avery headlines incoming Illini freshman class
The bulk of the Illinois 2018 recruiting class reports to campus for summer classes this week, joining a handful of early enrollees who were in Champaign for the spring semester.
All eyes will be on the quarterback position when camp opens. Four new QB's join the mix and will compete with rising sophomore Cam Thomas, who was the only scholarship quarterback to participate in spring football. Fifth-year transfer AJ Bush joins true freshmen MJ Rivers, Coran Taylor, and Matthew Robinson.
Orange and Blue News breaks down our top five true freshmen in the class, including the headliner, four-star defensive tackle Calvin Avery. Illinois is building from the inside out, adding an impressive group of offensive and defensive linemen over the last two classes.
We also list five more freshmen who we will have our eye on based on need and an opportunity to crack the two-deep this season.
TOP FIVE FRESHMEN
The jewel of the Illini's 2018 recruiting class, Avery picked Illinois over offers from Oklahoma, Texas, USC, Texas A&M and numerous others. He's a U.S. Army All-American and the No. 14 defensive tackle nationally in his class. On film, Avery is a wrecking ball who blows up running plays and chases the quarterback with reckless abandon. He should compete for early playing time at Illinois.
