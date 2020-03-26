Around the B1G West: Illinois
Though they ended the 2019 season with three straight losses, the Illini turned a corner in Lovie Smith’s fourth season in Champaign. Illinois posted a 6-7 record including a trip to the Redbox Bow...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news