The Illini improved to 19-6 on the season and 10-4 in the Big Ten with two conference wins last week.

Illinois climbed two spots in the AP college basketball poll released on Monday, its 13th consecutive week in the rankings.

The Illini moved up following a blowout home win over Michigan and road victory at Maryland on Saturday. The Illini are now alone in second place in the conference, 1.5 games behind first place Purdue.

Entering the season at No. 25 in the AP Poll, Illinois has been as high as No. 89 week 8. It has now been ranked for 13 consecutive weeks. The Illini are ranked No. 12 in the weekly USA Today Coaches poll that was also released on Monday.

Illinois also ranks No.12 , the NCAA's primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. The NCAA Men's Basketball Committee will unveiled its initial top 16 seeds on Saturday on the Bracket Preview Show, with Illinois cracking the list at No. 15.

Illinois is one of just two Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. Purdue fell one spot to No. 3 behind UConn and Houston after a road loss at Ohio State this weekend. Wisconsin fell out of the poll. The Badgers have dropped five of their last six games, including an 88-86 loss at Iowa on Saturday.

KenPom.com ranks Illinois No. 8 and projects the Illini to finish the season 23-8 and 14-6 in the Big Ten. The Illini are back in action on Wednesday, traveling to Penn State.