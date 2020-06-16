OrangeandBlueNews - Amid turmoil around the country, Illini players try to focus on football

Meanwhile, the social upheaval in America is astonishing. Confederate statues fell while major cities cracked down on police brutality and African-American athletes felt a new sense of power on college campuses.

COVID-19 bounced back in some areas of the country following the reopening of states. As the summer months progress, concern rose for a second wave with the latest prediction of 250,000 deaths by the end of the year. It’s grim news nearly every night after a long, somber spring.

“I found a lot of time and a lot of down time to just really attack and focus on school,’ said Illini wide receiver Donnie Navarro. “I was in a class. I was hammering away at the books, them watching film all the time.’’

Then there was a three-day quarantine in a dorm room, when the second hand on the clock moves slow unless there’s a work ethic to put the time to good use.

“I never knew my nose was that deep,’’ said Illini defensive tackle Jamal Woods. “It got better the second time. We just have to adjust to it.’’

You know the one. The Q-tip disguised as something found in the hands of a pole vaulter. Then the nurse buries that thing until it’s rubbing an eyeball or halfway up the forehead.

Whether it’s taking more health precautions or watching social change take hold in the country, the Illini who began reporting for summer conditioning are staying focused on football. There might be no other choice, now that they’ve returned to work with strength coach Lou Hernandez, a well-known “get your mind right’’ kind of guy.

The Illini will control what they can control, then take a peek at what’s happening in the world later this summer.

“The process of getting into campus has been so far so good,’’ Navarro said. “We executed our plan. We had to make some adjustments, having to quarantine. Things are changing daily, so we have to embrace change. I’m excited to be on campus and workout with my teammates.’’

Masks are mandatory. COVID testing is semi-regular, and the Illini are intent on staying healthy while regaining the conditioning of a Big Ten Conference team. The season opener is set for Sept. 4 against Illinois State. Of course, there might be an asterisk about the season starting on time, but the Illini nave no choice but stay focused on preparing for a season that might not happen.

“Safety is the main concern right now,’’ Navarro said.

Yet for guys like Navarro and Woods, it felt right to be on campus. Maybe life circumstances make it better to be back at college. Perhaps the combination of coach Lou and the Illini weight room is something a player needed. Navarro and Woods wouldn’t estimate how many guys are back. But for the Illini on campus, it’s now about blocking out the noise and preparing to take another step this fall after a reaching a bowl game last season.

“Hearing that whistle of coach Lou, there’s no time to play,’’ Woods said. “We have to do what we can do to get the rings.’’

Bowl jewelry is a big deal for a program that hasn’t made too many bowl trips over the past decade.

“We’ve been through about two workouts,’’ Navarro said. “We’re doing lot of same things we did last summer. We’re back. Here we go. It’s exciting, for sure. You hear his voice, hear the whistle, and it’s time to grind. It’s fun being out there. I like working out with teammates more than working out at home. We’re pushing each other.’’

The peer support comes from a distance, because the Illini are limited to nine-man sessions in the weight room with coach Lou. Like every other team in power conference football, the Illini are playing catch up after leaving campus midway through spring semester. The videos went viral of players pushing an F-150 or lifting a weight bars with wheels and tires on each end. But this is the point in the year when college players build muscle and prepare their bodies for training camp and the long grind of the 12-game season, not to mention a bowl game.

“Things are obviously different, as far as guys being in condition,’’ Navarro said. “By the time the season comes around, we’re all going to be in great shape. There is going to be more coach/player interaction later in the summer. We’ll do whatever we can. By Sept. 4, we’ll be ready.’’

The Illini don’t concern themselves with the game of what if, such as what if the coronavirus wipes out all or part of the season? The sports world remains at a standstill. MLB talks are breaking down. The NHL and NBA hope to return this summer, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh called the NFL’s plan to resume impossible.

“Our motive right now is we’re going to play,’’ Navarro said. “We’re going to prepare like we’re going to play. Testing is going to be important. Following public health recommendations, we have to continue to do that. Our mind is set on Sept. 4 is going to happen. That’s only thing we can do, the only thing we can control.’’

So, players like Woods and Calvin Avery look to fill a growing role at defensive tackle.

“All eyes on Calvin Avery,’’ Woods said. “He’s been putting in the work while at home. It starts up front. We have to be the most dominant players. I talk to him all the time. You have the potential to do it. Just go out and do what you have to do.

“The whole defensive line has to come together. Me and Calvin have to contribute to being dominant.’’

Navarro can work on his body, but he just can’t work on catching the ball yet. That’s not part of COVID-19 protocols, at this point. It’s left him working individually on ball drills, hand strength and anything to keep himself engaged.

“It’s a sacrifice, but you have to find ways to get better,’’ he said. “That’s the time we’re in right now.’’

Some Illini are making the most of their time back on campus and trying to control the small part of the world they can control.