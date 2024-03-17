It's the best time of year to sign up; March Madness, spring football, Transfer Portal window and more. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code ILLINI2024.

Net yet a premium subscriber? Sign up now and get 60% off the first year of your annual subscription to Orange and Blue News.

The elephant in the room at Illinois basketball media events has been the absence of the star player. Terrence Shannon Jr. hasn’t been made available since he returned from a suspension in mid-January.

Fans know the details. Shannon faces felony rape charges from an incident that allegedly took place at a campus bar in Lawrence, Kansas last fall. UI suspended him indefinitely, but a federal judge ruled that the school did not provide Shannon with due process and ordered his return to full eligibility.

After shaking off some rust, he has returned to form. Shannon is on a tear, coming off an epic 40-point performance against Nebraska, setting a new single game scoring record at the Big Ten Tournament.