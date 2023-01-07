SAN ANTONIO - The All-American Bowl provided the best look yet at some of the top college football prospects in the nation. There were a number of players who impressed throughout the week of practice and others who used the game to show off their next level ability. Here is a look at five prospects who raised their stock via a strong performance in today's game.

Boston College is getting a good one in the speedy three-star receiver out of West Roxbury (Mass.). Skeete used the game to build on his consistently strong practice performance throughout the week and finished with three receptions for 67 yards. The highlight of Skeete's gameday performance came in the form of a 60-yard reception where he gained many of his yards after the catch and put his blazing speed on display. Even if Skeete doesn't earn his fourth star when the final rankings are released, he did enough during the week and game to warrant the conversation, and will likely move up in the position rankings at the very least.

David Olano

It's not everyday that you see kickers on these lists, but Olano's performance during the game was flawless and could likely net him an extra star when the final 2023 rankings are released. The Illinois signee consistently launched his kickoffs to the endzone, converted all five of his extra points attempts and hit both field goal attempts, including an All-American Bowl record 50-yarder through the uprights during the second quarter. Olano has only been a kicker for a couple of years following a childhood playing soccer and will be a weapon for the Illini.

Aidan Chiles

Chiles followed up his great week of practice with a nearly perfect performance in the All-American Bowl by going 7-of-9 for 171 yards and a touchdown while not throwing an interception on the day. The Oregon State signee's stat line was aided by Mark Fletcher's 81-yard catch and run, but you can't let that take away from the overall command of the game and nearly flawless completion percentage. Beaver fans have a lot to be excited about after Chiles' stellar showing throughout the week which will likely lead to a bump in his ranking later this month.

Whit Weeks

Weeks arrived in San Antonio as a 5.6 three-star prospect, but after a standout week of practice which concluded with an impressive performance in the All-American Bowl, he will likely get a bump in his Rivals Rating and enter the four-star conversation come our final rankings meetings. We knew Weeks was one of the best linebackers in the class when it came to coverage and playing in space, so when he came out and played a sideline to sideline brand of physical football, all questions about how good he can potentially be at the next level were erased. Once Weeks develops in a college weight program where his strength will catch up to his athleticism, he has a chance to be a spectacular player at LSU and beyond.

Treyaun Webb