Alfonso Plummer finding ways to impact games despite fewer shots
Alfonso Plummer’s impact on Illinois and the Big Ten can be measured by how many times he marks another made three-pointer with his signature bow and arrow celebration. Prior to the season, Illini ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news