“I told them when we put the white T-shirts on ‘it’s like a blank canvas, that we’re starting from scratch and we get to paint and define ourselves and define our identity.”

“After the last couple of years, we all looked at ourselves and said, ‘what can we do better’,” Rayfield said. “The white T-shirts were a symbol of us resetting things and reestablishing the identity of this program and we got to do that from the beginning.

Entering the 2018 offseason, Rayfield gathered her coaching staff to come up with a way for her program to start from scratch. Having a blank canvas to work with was Rayfield’s goal, and she achieved it with one simple, yet effective, idea.

Over the past two seasons, Rayfield’s teams have struggled to accrue wins, accumulating an overall record of 11-25-2 (5-15-2 in Big Ten play).

Champaign – Illinois soccer head coach Janet Rayfield knew changes were in need for her program this offseason.

Rayfield also wanted her team to remember what it meant to put on the orange and blue uniform for gamedays.

“It was really, ‘you know, let’s start from the beginning and really earn the privilege of wearing the ‘I’ on your chest’,” Rayfield said. “We still had all the stuff you need, but it was sort of this daily symbol of a workmen’s attitude. Let’s get down to work and let’s earn the Fighting Illini on your chest and what that means.”

The white T-shirts gave a new perspective to the Illini. Seniors such as midfielder Katie Murray and forward Patricia George gained a new appreciation for the name they’ve represented over their four-year careers, embracing Rayfield’s idea in the meanwhile.

For freshman forward Makina Silber, going into her first collegiate offseason and not using the practice gear, immediately, was a new experience.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed that we didn’t get the gear,” Silber said. “But I think seeing that, I definitely understood the standards this team holds for themselves, what the coaches expect of us and what this program stands for. Just grit, hard-work and determination.”

Another difference this offseason, along with the cotton T-shirts, was the type of leadership that the senior class provided. Rayfield said that the seniors entered this offseason with three things that were important to them: everybody showing up every day wanting to be there, having the team invest in each other and having discipline in their execution.

The seniors wanted to set the mentality that if someone wasn’t playing up to the team’s standards, it was okay to tell the person “that’s not good enough.”

This level of accountability is something that Murray said was present in previous years, but how the team reacted to it this season has been different.

“It existed, but our actions this year in response to our accountability has, I think, separated us from the previous years,” Murray said.

It’s a simple standard, according to George.

“In practice, if somebody is doing something they aren’t supposed to do, we’ll have seniors like Morgan Maroney; she’s notorious for getting on people and I do really respect that about her,” George said. “We just make sure people are doing what they need to do.”

Silber said, at first, the seniors came off intimidating with their approach this offseason but have done a good job of setting the standards of what it means to play soccer at Illinois.

“I was kind of scared of a few of (the seniors), not going to lie,” Silber said. “I obviously wasn’t here for the past senior classes, but I think the senior class, especially this year, has done a really good job of holding us accountable to all of our standards and to what it means to wear the ‘I’ on your chest and I think they have done a really good job of welcoming all the freshmen into the family and just really making the effort to get to know us both on and off the field so we mesh and have that chemistry when we go to compete.”

While the additions of white T-shirts and accountability have had large effects on the team as a whole, the overall difference in mentality this season has played a key role for the Illini.

Rayfield said this year’s team has developed a championship mindset, something that was harder to sustain in previous seasons.

“When you have doubt in the mind, it makes it really hard to sustain that championship mindset and that championship culture,” Rayfield said. “You have to hold that standard no matter what… It starts with holding the championship mindset in order for the goals to come. I think in the past, we’ve waited for the goals to come to have that championship mindset.”

This championship mentality developed in the spring, according to Rayfield, which has been key to why her squad has acquired the results they have so far this season. Rayfield said with the addition of a championship mindset, came along a championship work ethic for Illinois.

For Murray, it was about making sure the mishaps of previous years didn’t continue to carry over.

“We know what that feeling feels like from the last couple of years and I think, finally, we are going to take initiative so that feeling never occurs to us again,” Murray said. “We’re just really attacking this year. We have nothing to lose and we’re just ready to go out and win games.

And win games the Illini have, starting the season 5-2 with wins over Duke (ranked No. 3 at the time) and Oklahoma State (ranked No. 14 at the time).

Through her first three seasons at Illinois, Murray scored five goals. She’s nearly matched that total this season, notching a team-leading four goals through seven games this year.

Adding to the scoring output has been Silber. The first year forward from Crystal Lake, Illinois, has already netted three goals this season.

After starting from scratch this past offseason, Rayfield is prepared to do it all over again when the Illini open Big Ten play against Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 14, at home.

“Everybody starts off (Big Ten play) 0-0-0, so our mindset has to be that we have to continue to show up and perform,” Rayfield said. “We can’t assume success, we didn’t assume it when we headed out to North Carolina, we can’t assume it when we head out to Minnesota. We have to continue to go out and work like it was the first day of spring in our white T-shirts.”