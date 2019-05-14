News More News
basketball

Adam Miller looks to expand game with resurgent Mac Irvin Fire

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Long-time Illinois recruiting target Adam Miller is the leading scorer this spring for a resurgent Mac Irvin Fire 17U squad.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard spoke to Orange and Blue News this weekend in Indianapolis, where the Fire finished the weekend with a 4-0 record at Session 2 of the Nike EYBL.

Miller updated his recruitment and talked about improving his overall skills set this spring and summer.

