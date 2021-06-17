AD Whitman takes strong stance against gambling in college sports

University of Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman is very much in this majority, and he met with the media in person for the first time since the pandemic started to give his annual state of the program roundtable discussion at the Bielfeldt Administration Building on the University of Illinois campus.

The world of collegiate athletics has been one of interesting conversation over the past year during the pandemic, and now, as we begin to emerge from the hallows of being shut down and things get somewhat back to what we know as normal, there are some pressing issues that are weighing down the minds of athletic directors at institutions across the country.

One hot button topic that was discussed is the aspect of gambling in sports as the activity becomes legal across the country. Whitman has been very open in the past regarding his beliefs on the issue, and further discussed his feelings on the topic.

“We remain strongly opposed to this topic and this is not just my belief on the matter, but the consensus beliefs of every Division I athletic director in the state of Illinois. We as administrators of these institutions are always looking our for the best interests of our student-athletes, and this best defines our mission to do just that,” Whitman said.

When you think about this from a grand perspective, these are still young men and women that are between the ages of 18 and 21 years old, something that Whitman expanded on a short time later.

“There is a strong line to be drawn between gambling on professional and collegiate sports, and while I don’t have a particular issue with gambling being done at the professional level, I do see a huge problem with it at the collegiate level,” Whitman said.

There are many ramifications that can result from this sort of activity being done at the collegiate level. One such outcome is that peers of college athletes will be gambling on neighbors or other friends of theirs, which could present a stated advantage for the person placing the wager.

Whitman noted that there could be decisive advantages for fellow students who are privy to the health status of athletes, and that could very well factor into the decision for these people to bet one way or another on a contest.

“If a person sees an athlete coming out of a dorm room or apartment and sees them on crutches or otherwise, that may influence someone to place a bet against that person’s team, which is not fair to the athlete,” Whitman said. “You must realize that our athletes have been through enough this past year taking classes online and basically shutting themselves off to the rest of campus. The last thing they need is to have is someone taking advantage of them by placing a wager on an athletic contest that could have detrimental effects on the athlete should something go wrong.”

Another point to consider is the after-effects of a gambling transaction that doesn’t go the way someone would hope for. In the past, there have been reports on various campus locations of athletes getting bombarded with social media messages, some even going as far as getting death threats for the quality of play or lack thereof. According to Whitman, his department has this on their radar and are taking measures that ensure the protection of all the athletes on campus.

“We keep a log of all the social media messages that are sent to athletes and monitor those, and while we cannot tell them to stay off social media platforms, we need to give them the tools and the self-confidence on how to handle a tweet sent by a random user in the early hours of the morning,” Whitman said.

A final point that Whitman stressed about his opposition to the gambling issue on college sporting events is what could happen if someone loses a sizable sum of money on a particular game.

“This is a volatile world that we live in now, and if someone bets hundreds or thousands on a contest that doesn’t turn out in their favor, they may resort to trying to do something desperate. We want the ultimate safety of our athletes and it’s just a road that we don’t want to go down,” Whitman.