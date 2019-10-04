But as Minnesota has rebounded, finished last season in a bowl game and started this year with a winning streak, the Illini have gone nowhere. The Memorial Stadium is becoming more of a ghost town, even when a powerhouse like Nebraska pulls into town and buys up close to 20,000 tickets. Fans are disillusioned by coach Lovie Smith’s inability to recruit enough playmakers, his defensive breakdowns and a lack of urgency by that hire of his son rather than an experienced defensive assistant.

Illini fans felt there was evidence of growth by beating the Gophers, who responded by firing the defensive coordinator.

The decisive victory a year ago came when the Illini rushed for 430 yards and overpowered a Minnesota program essentially on the same bell curve when it came to rebuilding. P.J. Fleck had the image of an up-and-comer, but perhaps his Row the Boat schtick was more marketing style than substance.

It was the one single victory in a tenure reaching close to four seasons when the victory actually showed something, but that 55-31 win over Minnesota last season was more of a tease than turning point.

CHAMPAIGN – The moment was perhaps the best it gets in the Lovie Smith Era.

The fact that it looks like Lovie isn’t trying hard enough burns some Illini folks who talk to me.

So when the Illini head to Minnesota for a game Saturday afternoon, this could be the real stepping off point for even diehard Illini-heads. If the Illini go there and get manhandled by Minnesota, it would erase any remaining goodwill built from last year’s win over the Gophers.

It also might be the final straw for a great number of fans who have given Lovie every chance to make progress.

Folks in Vegas don’t expect much. The Illini are two-touchdown underdogs.

“We’re ready to play a team that’s undefeated,’’ Lovie said. “That gets your attention in itself. We need to get back on the football field and play. This is about going forward.’’

That’s what it’s been about all year, but the Illini have already taken as many steps back as they have moving forward. There’s been little evidence the Illini can slow down teams in their own weight class – let alone even stopping a MAC team like Eastern Michigan – after allowing nearly 700 yards to the rebuilding Cornhuskers, who were blown out by Ohio State last weekend.

A decisive loss may also be more than the Illini can handle at this point. The breaking point seems like it’s getting closer and closer.

“I’m confident going into this game, and I think our team is,’’ said Illini linebacker Jake Hansen. “We’re excited to make up for what we did (against Nebraska) and to have a big game against Minnesota like we did last year.’’

The Illini apparently take some confidence to Minnesota from that win a year ago.

“It helps whenever you had success with someone,’’ Lovie said. “Our guys realize we can bring that game with us, but we can’t start over. This is where we are right now, just like they have a 4-0 record. It’s that moment we have. It’s tough duty going on the road.’’

The problem is it appears Minnesota has kept the (row the) boat from capsizing after that loss at Illinois a year ago. Minnesota rebounded by winning three of its last four games last fall, including a win at rival Wisconsin for Paul Bunyan’s Axe and another against Georgia Tech in the Detroit bowl game.

It’s not too late for the Illini to bounce back, and this is still one of those games that’s winnable. Reggie Corbin rushed for 213 yards last season against the Gophers, and the Illini defense doesn’t seem too impressed with the Minnesota offense.

“They always talk about how they’re bigger than the Vikings offensive line,’’ Hansen said. “I’m not super impressed with the O line play, but it will be a big challenge for us this week.’’

Minnesota played Houdini by narrowly rescuing victory from defeat. All four victories this year were one-possession wins. Minnesota needed a timely fumble recovery to escape embarrassment to FCS South Dakota State in the opener, then rallied for a win at Fresno State before edging Georgia Southern. The win over injury-riddled Purdue appeared dominant until Minnesota gave up two late touchdowns to make things a little more tense for Fleck and the Gophers.

There’s no reason to debate the merits of the Illini hiring Fleck over Lovie years ago. That’s water under the bridge, but it made sense to catch the guy on the way up who has strong recruiting connections to the Chicago suburbs. He probably would have come a lot cheaper, too.

If the Illini are unable to avoid the loss in the Twin Cities, this season could easily get away from them, because dates with Michigan and Wisconsin come next on the schedule. It’s hard to recover from a 2-5 start, even if Purdue with those injury problems and lowly Rutgers would come later, because Michigan State, Iowa and Northwestern all look like tough dates for Illinois.

The Illini have reached that point in the season where it’s time to win. Disappointments are backing up, and there’s only a few real opportunities to save the season moving forward. The schedule tells us there’s only so many games left when the Illini look like a competitive opponent.

Another loss could send everyone looking for the life vests.