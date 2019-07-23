4-star wing Jalen Bridges talks Illinois at NCAA basketball academy
Champaign - Pennsylvania 4-star 2020 small forward Jalen Bridges isn’t the biggest fan of the overwhelming attention he’s getting during his recruiting process. While the Illinois target said it’s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news