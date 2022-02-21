2024 wing Isaiah Evans talks recent Illinois offer
Illinois recently extended an offer to 2024 small forward Isaiah Evans from Huntersville (NC) North Mecklenburg. Orange and Blue News caught up with Evans to get the lowdown on his Illini offer, hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news