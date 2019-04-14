MEQUON, Wis. – Illinois Wolves head coach Mike Mullins is a firm believer in challenging his talented young players by bringing them up an age group to face stiffer competition.

That’s exactly what Mullins is doing with 6-foot-8 sophomore Chris Hodges, a 16-year-old playing for the Wolves’ 17U team this spring on the AAU circuit. Hodges plays in the post at Schaumburg High School, where he averaged about 16 points and 8 rebounds this winter.



