2020 forward Dain Dainja visits Illinois
Illinois welcomed four-star power Dain Dainja from Brooklyn Park (MN) Park Center to campus for an unofficial visit on Tuesday.
One of the top front court players in the Midwest, Illinois watched Dainja this spring on the Under Armour circuit and extended an offer.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Dainja to talk about his visit to Illinois and update his recruitment.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news